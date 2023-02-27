Mets' Max Scherzer Says Pitchers Have 'Power' with New Pitch Clock: 'I Love it'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Mets star Max Scherzer is already a fan of MLB's pitch clock.

"Really, the power the pitcher has now — I can totally dictate pace," he said Sunday. "The rule change of the hitter having only one timeout changes the complete dynamic of the hitter-and-pitcher dynamic. I love it."

Early on, the pitch clock seems to be having its intended effect. At-bats feel faster and the games themselves are significantly shorter

One thought behind the idea is that offense should improve as well. Pitchers have less time to figure out what they're going to throw, and they may have to take a little something off their pitches when they can't rest for as long on the mound.

But Scherzer's comments allude to how the pitch clock will cut both ways.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner told Yahoo Sports' Zach Crizer that batters "crave rhythm so much" and could be thrown off by a pitcher who varies between throwing early and late into the pitch clock.

MLB might need to go back to the drawing board if the new rules actually exacerbate the recent trends across the league.