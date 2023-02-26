Giants' Legend Buster Posey: MLB Rule Changes Will Make Game 'Not So One-Dimensional'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

MLB is set to implement new rule changes this season that will hopefully improve pace of play. Former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey recently weighed in on the new additions to the game, saying he believes they will have a positive effect.

"I'll say it: I'm a big advocate of some of these rule changes and trying to get this game back to being not so one-dimensional, where you just try to throw a billion [miles per hour] and try to hit the ball out of the park," Posey told The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly. "I enjoy the subtleties and the game within the game."

