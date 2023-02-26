Dansby Swanson Says He 'Wasn't Sure' Signing Contract with Cubs Was Right Call

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Dansby Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs in free agency this winter, but it was by no means an easy decision for the veteran shortstop.

While many believed Chicago made sense as a destination for the former Atlanta Brave because his wife, Mallory Swanson, plays for the National Women's Soccer League's Chicago Red Stars, he told reporters otherwise.

"No," Swanson said in response to a question asking if the Cubs always made sense, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. "Truth be told, I wanted to win. I wasn't sure this was the place."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.