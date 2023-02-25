Cardinals' Oli Marmol: Ump C.B. Bucknor Has 'Zero Class' After Refusing Handshake

Icon Sportswire

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol ripped umpire C.B. Bucknor for not shaking his hand prior to first pitch following Saturday's 3-2 spring training loss to the Washington Nationals.

"I think he has zero class as a man," Marmol told reporters after the game.

All three other umpires, including Ángel Hernández, apologized to Marmol for Bucknor's actions and shook his hand, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.

Marmol and Bucknor have history dating back to last season when the two got into a heated exchange during a game between the Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks on August 21.

The St. Louis manager was ultimately ejected in the third inning of that matchup for arguing balls and strikes. The Cardinals went on to win the game 6-4.

"I didn't like his smirk when I got out there," Marmol said at the time of his exchange with Bucknor. "And then he questioned my time in the league. And so I returned the favor and questioned his time in the league."

Marmol, now in his second season as St. Louis' manager, led the Cardinals to a 93-69 record last season, which was the best mark in the National League Central. The team went on to be eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card.

Prior to being named manager, Marmol served in various roles for the Cardinals. He was the team's first base coach from 2017-2018 and was elevated to bench coach in 2019 before becoming manager in October 2021.

Bucknor, meanwhile, has been an MLB umpire since 1996. He has long been considered one of the worst umpires in the game.

The Cardinals will be back in action on Sunday against the Miami Marlins.