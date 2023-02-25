WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 24

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss have found themselves in a battle with Imperium's Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and Intercontinental champion Gunther in recent months, and on Friday night, the six competitors came together in a huge tag team encounter to kick off the broadcast.

As has been the case more times than not, though, it was the trio of heels that emerged from the contest victoriously, despite the appearance of Drew McIntyre potentially causing a distraction.

Instead, Gunther shook off the unexpected arrival of The Scottish Warrior and downed Moss with a powerbomb for the win. After the match, The Viking Raiders attacked McIntyre, Sheamus made the save and Strowman bowled over Erik and Ivar before the babyfaces stood tall to close things out.

The match was the typically great affair from Imperium, and Ricochet and Strowman are really starting to jell as a team, to the point that they now match their ring gear.

The quality of the contest was never intended to be the point of this, though. Instead, it was all about McIntyre appearing and planting the seeds for an Intercontinental Championship showdown with The Ring General. Such a match would likely rule.

The post-match brawl not only continued McIntyre and Sheamus' feud with The Viking Raiders but also provided the emphasis for Erik and Ivar to segue into a feud with Strowman and Ricochet.

This was a useful segment that enhanced feuds and set other ones up, just in time for the biggest event of the year.

Result

Imperium defeated Strowman, Ricochet and Moss

Grade

B

