Red Sox Rumors: Triston Casas' Sunbathing, Pregame Naps Bothered Veteran Players

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas made the jump from the minor leagues to the majors during the 2022 season, and his unconventional pregame routine bothered some of Boston's veteran players, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Casas, who made his Red Sox debut in September, would sunbathe shirtless in Fenway Park's right field as part of a pregame routine he started in 2019 while still in the minors, according to Cotillo. The first baseman's routine also included taking naps in the clubhouse.

Veteran players "took issue" with Casas' routine and "voiced their displeasure" with it on several occasions, per Cotillo.

The 23-year-old addressed what he called "clashes" with Boston's veterans about how he should be acting in the majors:

"I would have been more concerned if they weren't saying anything to me. I felt like that would have meant they didn't feel like I was going to be [in the majors long]. I think the fact they were telling me stuff, the fact they were getting on me for the little things meant that they wanted me to go about things the right way. They wanted me to make sure that I'm going to carry on that tradition throughout the years when I stay up here."

