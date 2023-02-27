8 MLB Teams That'll Have a Worse Record in 2023

0 of 8

Harry How/Getty Images

When Major League Baseball's 2023 season begins, about the only thing that all 30 teams will have in common they'll all be trying to do as well or better than they did in 2022.

Some of them are inevitably going to end up disappointed in this regard, but which ones?

We've picked out eight teams that look like candidates to do worse than they did last season. Some are just naturally due for regression. Others are doomed to feel the effects of unsatisfying offseasons. Others still come with schedule-related concerns. For some, it's a combination of all of the above.

We'll go in ascending order of teams' records from last season.

Note: All over/under figures are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.