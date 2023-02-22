Noah Song to Report to Phillies Camp; RHP Transferred to Navy Selective Reserves

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Right-handed pitcher Noah Song is set to return to baseball after three years away.

The Philadelphia Phillies told reporters that Song has transferred his Navy service from active duty to selective reserves, allowing him to report to the team for spring training on Thursday. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Song last pitched in the minors in 2019 after the Boston Red Sox drafted him out of the Naval Academy.

The Phillies chose the 25-year-old from the Red Sox during December's Rule 5 draft. Song had posted a 1.06 ERA in 17 Low-A innings, but Passan noted he was denied a waiver by the Department of Defense to forgo his service obligation, leading to his hiatus from the sport.

Rule 5 players must remain on a major league roster for the entire season in order to stay with the team that drafted them. Philadelphia boasts a deep bullpen and may not have room for Song, but he has enough upside to potentially earn a spot by Opening Day.

In addition to his strong showing during his brief minor league stint in 2019, Song had an impressive career during his four seasons at the Naval Academy. Largely as a starter, he pitched 334.1 innings with a 2.37 ERA and 428 strikeouts. He particularly dominated during his senior year, recording a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts while allowing just 55 hits and 31 walks in 94 innings.

Passan explained that evaluators believe Song has a bright future despite his time away from baseball:

"At his best, Song would sit in the mid-90s with his fastball, touching 99 mph, while relying mostly on a plus slider but also an above-average curveball. His athleticism, scouts said, gives him solid feel for all three pitches -- and he occasionally threw a changeup. Given the long layoff from competition, the aggressive way he attacks hitters and the lack of a standout changeup, he's likeliest to slot into a multi-inning relief role in 2023, evaluators said."

If Song doesn't make it out of Phillies camp, he could garner some interest from teams around the league exploring the waiver wire.