Report: Former FSU, Oregon HC Willie Taggart Agrees to Contract to be Ravens RB Coach

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart is expected to be hired by the Baltimore Ravens as their running backs coach, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This will mark his first coaching gig in the NFL.

The news of Taggart's addition to the Baltimore coaching staff comes after Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders told reporters last month that the 46-year-old would be joining his staff in Boulder for the 2023 campaign.

Taggart has extensive coaching experience at the college level, having served as a head coach for Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State and most recently Florida Atlantic.

In 13 seasons as a head coach across those programs, Taggart went 71-80 and 0-2 in bowl games.

Taggart served as head coach at FAU from 2020-2022, leading the team to a 15-18 record and one bowl appearance, which came during the 2020 campaign. He was fired after the 2022 season, which the Owls finished 5-7.

Beyond head coaching experience, Taggart also has extensive experience working with an offense, having served as a wide receivers, quarterbacks and running backs coach during the early stages of his career.

His stint as a running backs coach came from 2007-2009 when he worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. He'll now work under Jim's brother, John Harbaugh, who has been Baltimore's head coach since 2008.

The Ravens enter the 2023 campaign with an elusive running back unit that includes J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Dobbins rushed for 520 yards and two touchdowns in eight games last season, while Edwards rushed for 433 yards and three scores in nine games.

Considering Baltimore's ground game has always been better than its passing game, Taggart is going to have his work cut out for him.