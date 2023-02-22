10 Underclassmen with the Best Shot at the 2023 Heisman Trophy

1 of 7

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's pretty interesting that all three of these programs, which have competed for playoff spots in recent years, all need to replace talented guys under center next season. But as Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett and C.J. Stroud are all off to the NFL, there are some talented underclassmen looking to replace them.

We'll start with Alabama, where Nick Saban will have a few to choose from at quarterback. The frontrunner appears to be redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe. After Young left the Arkansas game with an injured shoulder, Milroe threw for 176 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He rushed for another 172 yards and a touchdown on the ground, making his first career start against TAMU during Bama's 24-20 win.

Milroe will compete against redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, who completed four passes for 35 yards last season. Simpson and Milroe currently have +4000 and +5000 Heisman odds, respectively. Also in the mix will be true freshmen Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan, who were 4-star prospects from Bama's 2023 class.

At Ohio State, redshirt freshman Devin Brown, who has +6000 Heisman odds, is expected to compete for the starting job. Brown, a 4-star quarterback from OSU's class of 2022, threw for 7,961 yards with 85 touchdowns and 32 interceptions over three seasons in Daper, Utah. Behind Stroud, Brown didn't complete a single pass in 2022 and had just one rushing yard on one attempt on the season.

And finally, at Georgia, redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff and sophomore Gunner Stockton will be in the mix for the starting quarterback job. Vandagriff signed to Georgia's 2021 class as the nation's No. 4 signal-caller. Stockton, from the Dawgs' 2022 class, is a 4-star recruit.

Bryce Young won the Heisman as a sophomore in 2021, and C.J. Stroud was a finalist as a sophomore the same season. All of these signal-callers have the talent to potentially attend the ceremony in 2023.