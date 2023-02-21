WWE Elimination Chamber Match Losers in Danger of Missing WrestleMania 39

1 of 4

As he has so many times in his career, Johnny Gargano seized the spotlight offered to him at the Elimination Chamber PPV and stole the show in the same-titled men's match with his best performance since his NXT days.

The 35-year-old was explosive, dynamic and threw caution to the wind at the center of some of the contest's most memorable moments. Is that enough to earn him a spot on either night of WrestleMania come April 1-2, though? It may not be.

Gargano appeared on the post-Chamber episode of Raw in name only, with wife Candice LeRae noting that he will be back "soon."

How soon? In time to build an adequate story and match for 'Mania, or will one of the most prominent members of Triple H's time with NXT be forced to watch from the sidelines?

Based on matchups already announced and those teased through recent booking decisions, the latter appears more likely.

