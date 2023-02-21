WWE Elimination Chamber Match Losers in Danger of Missing WrestleMania 39

WWE Elimination Chamber Match Losers in Danger of Missing WrestleMania 39February 21, 2023
There are only so many spots on any given WrestleMania card, making it a distinct possibility that a high-profile name or former champion will be left on the outside looking in at The Showcase of the Immortals.
On the heels of Saturday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, there is a clearer idea of just who those stars may be.
From two former SmackDown women's champions to a destructive force of nature, these are the Superstars in danger of missing out on the most prestigious card of the year.
Johnny Gargano
As he has so many times in his career, Johnny Gargano seized the spotlight offered to him at the Elimination Chamber PPV and stole the show in the same-titled men's match with his best performance since his NXT days.
The 35-year-old was explosive, dynamic and threw caution to the wind at the center of some of the contest's most memorable moments. Is that enough to earn him a spot on either night of WrestleMania come April 1-2, though? It may not be.
Gargano appeared on the post-Chamber episode of Raw in name only, with wife Candice LeRae noting that he will be back "soon."
How soon? In time to build an adequate story and match for 'Mania, or will one of the most prominent members of Triple H's time with NXT be forced to watch from the sidelines?
Based on matchups already announced and those teased through recent booking decisions, the latter appears more likely.
Carmella
Carmella's recent return netted her a spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match, where she was the final woman defeated by winner Asuka.
Add in the fact that her story was important to the contest itself, and you have reason to believe management has something in store for The Princess of Staten Island.
That does not necessarily mean it will include a match at SoFi Stadium in April, though.
Chamber winner Asuka has Raw women's champion Bianca Belair in her sights, while the division's biggest star, Becky Lynch, is embroiled in a feud with Damage CTRL. That does not leave Carmella with many options for a WrestleMania-worthy bout.
Perhaps the Mae Young Battle Royal returns and the opportunity presents itself for the former women's champion to showcase her character and ability in that setting, but the prospects of a meaningful contest do not seem to be particularly strong in her case.
Montez Ford
One would be hard-pressed to find a single star who upped his stock Saturday night more than Montez Ford.
Fans and peers have long touted his breakout potential, citing his explosive in-ring style and magnetic charisma. And inside the Elimination Chamber and with the United States Championship at stake, the 32-year-old backed his supporters up.
Whether as a solo act or with Angelo Dawkins in The Street Profits, though, it's difficult to see a scenario in which Ford makes the final WrestleMania card as things stand.
The tag team titles are likely to be at the center of a clash between The Usos and Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens. The U.S. title is currently held by Austin Theory, whose repeated teases and the return of John Cena on the March 6 episode of Raw suggest they will meet on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Could Triple H devise a multi-team match for a future title opportunity? Sure. Might he put a bunch of guys together for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal? It's possible, but the WWE chief content officer has shied away from PPV kickoff matches, likely in an attempt to conserve energy and excitement for the show-opener.
That severely limits the possible landing spots for Ford on the card, perhaps leaving any potential singles pushes to begin in the wake of WrestleMania.
Liv Morgan
Of all the Elimination Chamber losers to miss the WrestleMania card, the least forgivable would be Liv Morgan.
Few have evolved their personas and improved between the ropes to the same extent as the 28-year-old, who seized the opportunity that came with her women's Money in the Bank victory and SmackDown Women's Championship run to get herself over with audiences in a way she was not allowed to prior.
Whether playing the plucky underdog or former champion pushed to the brink by the heartbreak of losing her title, Morgan has been a legitimate star for the SmackDown women's division.
Unfortunately, her path to WrestleMania is anything but clear.
Charlotte Flair will defend the blue brand's title against Rhea Ripley, a match that was made the night after the latter won the Royal Rumble. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships seem likely to be part of the feud between Becky Lynch and Damage CTRL on Raw.
That leaves only the rekindling of a feud with Ronda Rousey as a potential landing spot for Morgan.
With Rousey and Shayna Baszler looking to run roughshod over the SmackDown roster, it is possible Morgan partners with Raquel Rodriguez or another Friday night competitor to do battle with The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her Submission Magician teammate, but that is far from a certainty.
Few with WrestleMania plans as uncertain as Morgan have earned a spot on the card more than she has. Hopefully, Triple H and Co. will come through for her.