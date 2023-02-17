Teoscar Hernández, Mariners' Arbitration for 2023 Contract to Set MLB Record

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández is set to make history in his arbitration case against the organization, according to the Associated Press.

Whether or not he wins, Hernández will set the record for an arbitration award after he asked for a raise from $10.65 million to $16 million and the Mariners countered with $14 million in the case heard Friday.

The previous record was $13.5 million given to Gerrit Cole in a 2019 win over the Houston Astros and Max Fried in a loss to the Atlanta Braves this year.

Hernández previously settled for a $10.65 million salary to avoid arbitration with the Blue Jays in March 2022.

Hernández, 30, was traded to Seattle on Nov. 16 from Toronto. In 2022, he hit .267/.316/.491 with 25 homers and 77 RBI.

He was an All-Star in 2021 after recording 32 homers and 116 RBI to go along with a .296/.346/.524 line. He also won AL Silver Slugger awards in 2020 and 2021.

There have been 19 arbitration hearings this year, the most since 2018 when there were 22.