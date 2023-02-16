Angels' Shohei Ohtani Hasn't Had 'Deep' Talks on New Contract; With LA 'As of Now'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

His impending free agency in 2024 isn't a primary concern for Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani said Thursday he and the Angels haven't engaged in "deep" discussions regarding his future. He added he's a member of the Angels "as of now."

"I'm really not thinking about free agency right now," the 2021 American League MVP told reporters. "I've never been a free agent, so I don't know what it feels like. Like I said, I'm focused on the season, I'm not trying to think too far ahead.

