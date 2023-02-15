Ohio State Football Cancels 2024-25 Home-and-Home Series with Washington

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State and Washington will not be playing each other during the 2024 and 2025 college football seasons.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported the Buckeyes canceled the scheduled home-and-home series and "will abide by the terms of the contract, including any liquidated damages."

The Buckeyes are 9-3 all-time against the Huskies and most recently defeated the Pac-12 team in the 2019 Rose Bowl.

Ohio State also won both games of a home-and-home with Washington that featured the two contests spread out in 2003 and 2007.

While it is not far away, the college football world will look quite different in 2024. That will be the first season for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, and conference realignment will feature Texas and Oklahoma playing in the SEC and USC and UCLA playing in the Big Ten.

There has been plenty of speculation about what the next major moves in conference realignment will be, including whether Washington will be in the Big Ten with Ohio State in the future.

The cancellation of the scheduled head-to-head series will surely be a disappointment for fans of both schools who were hoping to perhaps travel and attend a non-traditional matchup, but the Buckeyes have no shortage of challenging nonconference games on their future slates.

They have scheduled matchups against Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Oregon and Notre Dame in the coming years in addition to presumed difficult conference matchups against the likes of Michigan, Penn State and others.

Washington will not be a part of those future schedules.

Unless, of course, it is part of the Big Ten one day.