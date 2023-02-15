Yankees News: Frankie Montas Could Miss Most of 2023 After Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas is set to undergo shoulder surgery on Feb. 21, manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The best-case scenario is for Montas to return late in the season, Boone added.

"We're really going to know a lot after the 21st when they know specifically what they have to do in there," Boone told reporters. "If it's just the scope, then there's the potential he could be back late in the year."

Montas was already expected to miss at least the first month of the 2023 season due to shoulder inflammation, which he also dealt with last season. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said in January that the veteran was eight weeks behind in his throwing program.

The Yankees acquired Montas, along with Lou Trivino, in a trade with the Oakland Athletics last season. They sent pitchers Ken Waldichuk, JP Sears and Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman back to Oakland in the deal.

Montas had been a reliable starter throughout his career in Oakland, which gave the Yankees optimism that he could help improve the rotation in 2022.

However, the 29-year-old, who was placed on the 15-day injured list in September due to shoulder inflammation, struggled in eight appearances with the Yankees last season. He posted a 6.35 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 39.2 innings.

Losing Montas, potentially for the entire 2023 campaign, is a tough blow for the Yankees, who have major championship aspirations after re-signing superstar slugger Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal this winter.

However, the Pinstripes will still have a solid rotation that includes ace Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes, who is expected to be recovered by Opening Day from a hamstring strain that forced him out of the World Baseball Classic.

Domingo Germán and Clarke Schmidt are expected to battle for the No. 5 starting role.