WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 14February 15, 2023
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 14
WWE NXT witnessed a vicious break-up as Toxic Attraction imploded. Jacy Jayne attacked Gigi Dolin and badly bruised her on the corner of a door. The February 14 episode of the gold brand would deal with the aftermath.
Bron Breakker was expected in attendance. He defeated Grayson Waller but met his next challenger immediately in Carmelo Hayes. Melo was certain to confront the NXT champion this week.
Roxanne Perez proved to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter that she has an ally in Meiko Satomura. Perez and Satomura would face the former NXT tag team champions this week.
Wes Lee issued an open challenge to the NXT locker room with the NXT North American Championship on the line. Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo were certain to be interested, but others could take advantage.
After returning from suspension, Grayson Waller would fight Tyler Bate. Thea Hail fought for the honor of Chase U against Tiffany Stratton. Hank Walker and Charlie Dempsey would settle their rivalry in the ring.
These moments and more set the stage for NXT to present an exciting night of action and continue building toward NXT Stand & Deliver.
Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate
- Bate ducked the return cutter, flipping off the ropes into a clothesline.
- The Big Strong Boy planted Waller with an airplane spin slam then Waller responded with a running Unprettier for a nearfall.
- The loudmouth heel called for Sweet Chin Music, but he ran into Bop and Bang followed by a superkick from Bate for nearfall.
- Waller got into it with Shawn Michaels afterward in the Gorilla Position until HBK told production to go to commercial.
Grayson Waller walked into this match arrogant, even cocky, and it cost him. After an impressive back-and-forth contest, Bate reversed a pin attempt into one of his own for a three count.
This was a great opener, one of NXT's best in recent months. Bate is an unreal athletic performer that can make anyone better, and Waller held up his end while playing to the crowd with his signature smarmy attitude.
Given The Big Strong Boy remains a staunch defender of Shawn Michaels and The Arrogant Aussie will not stop antagonizing HBK, this should only be the first match of this rivalry.
Result
Bate def. Waller by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Notable Moments