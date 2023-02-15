WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 14

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT witnessed a vicious break-up as Toxic Attraction imploded. Jacy Jayne attacked Gigi Dolin and badly bruised her on the corner of a door. The February 14 episode of the gold brand would deal with the aftermath.

Bron Breakker was expected in attendance. He defeated Grayson Waller but met his next challenger immediately in Carmelo Hayes. Melo was certain to confront the NXT champion this week.

Roxanne Perez proved to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter that she has an ally in Meiko Satomura. Perez and Satomura would face the former NXT tag team champions this week.

Wes Lee issued an open challenge to the NXT locker room with the NXT North American Championship on the line. Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo were certain to be interested, but others could take advantage.

After returning from suspension, Grayson Waller would fight Tyler Bate. Thea Hail fought for the honor of Chase U against Tiffany Stratton. Hank Walker and Charlie Dempsey would settle their rivalry in the ring.

These moments and more set the stage for NXT to present an exciting night of action and continue building toward NXT Stand & Deliver.

