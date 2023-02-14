Red Sox's Alex Cora on MLB's Larger Bases for 2023: 'They Look Like a Pizza Box'

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora mocked the new bases set to be used by MLB in 2023.

"The bases, they're the bases," Cora told reporters Tuesday. "Wait til you see them—they look like a pizza box to be honest with you."

The bases were increased from 15 inches to 18 inches for the upcoming season as part of a series of rule changes:

MLB cited player safety as the reasoning for the bigger bases, "giving fielders and runners more room to operate without colliding."

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was involved in a scary collision at first base last May, although he remained in the game.

One added effect of the new rule could be an increase in stolen bases with basepaths shortened by 4.5 inches between first and second as well as second to third.

Cora agrees with the rule change, although he noted fans should not expect major changes.

"Talking to the minor-league coaches and everybody that used the rules last year—it's not that all of the sudden we're gonna steal 100 bags with a guy," Cora said. "The value of the out is still in play, and you get 27. So you gotta be smart, you gotta be efficient."

Boston was one of the least aggressive teams in the majors last year, finishing 26th in stolen bases. Trevor Story led the team with 13 swipes. Xander Bogaerts, who had 74 steals over his 10 seasons with the Red Sox, left in free agency to sign with the San Diego Padres.

The new bases could lead to an improvement in this area, although there could be an adjustment period for every team. Fans, meanwhile, will have to adjust to the comical new look on the field.