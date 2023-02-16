MLB Players with the Most to Prove Heading into 2023 Spring Training

0 of 11

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

For many players around Major League Baseball, spring training amounts to little more than a chance to get some reps in and go through the motions in preparation for the 2023 season.

And then there are the guys who have something to prove and who can't wait.

They're the ones we want to talk about, so we've ranked 10 players who have the most to prove this spring. It's an eclectic group, ranging from young stars of varying credentials to veterans with unfinished business to one guy who needs to show he can still be a superstar after a suspension and injuries sidelined him for all of 2022.

We'll count 'em down in order of how big the stakes regarding their performances this spring and beyond. But first, we have a few honorable mentions to sift through.