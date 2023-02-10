Grizzlies GM Says 'We're No Longer the Hunter; We're the Hunted' After Trade Deadline

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies can't sneak up on opponents anymore after emerging as one of the best teams in the NBA.

"We're no longer the hunter; we're the hunted," general manager Zach Kleiman told reporters Friday.

The Grizzlies entered Friday with a 33-21 record, second in the Western Conference.

"We've put ourselves in a position where we're one of the most competitive teams in the league," Kleiman added.

The success also comes increased attention, as Ja Morant recently proclaimed the Grizzlies the most hated team in the NBA.

Memphis has struggled recently with just two wins in its last 10 games, seemingly getting the best shot from opponents every night. The Grizzlies needed a big fourth quarter Thursday to beat the Chicago Bulls and snap a three-game losing streak.

They were one of the league's biggest surprises last year, going 56-26 to earn the No. 2 seed in the West, but now there are higher expectations and the organization must adapt.

Things could only get tougher after the trade deadline since the Phoenix Suns added Kevin Durant and the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving.

Memphis had a quiet week, attempting to acquire O.G. Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors but falling short.

It puts a lot of pressure on Morant and Co. in the second half of the season.