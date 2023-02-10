O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward.

"For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."

The Indiana Pacers also reportedly offered picks but didn't meet the Raptors' demand for a top player in return.

Anunoby is currently averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game in 45 appearances for the Raptors.

The 6'7" forward is considered a quality two-way contributor who is especially adept at disrupting opponents defensively. In 2019-20, he finished seventh in the NBA in defensive win shares.

It was enough to draw interest around the league, especially with the Raptors struggling earlier in the season, but the asking prices were considered "astronomical" and "far-fetched," per Matt Moore of Action Network.

Memphis was clearly seeking another weapon to contend with the increasingly stacked Western Conference, but the organization couldn't agree to a deal.

Toronto instead mostly stayed put at the deadline, keeping Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet despite weeks worth of rumors. The squad has won its past three games to get to 26-30, good enough to reach the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Anunoby remains under contract for next season with a $19.9 million player option for 2024-25, so there could be more opportunities for teams to acquire the 25-year-old.

The Grizzlies are currently second in the West with a 33-21 record, but depth is an issue while losing eight of their past 10 games. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving now on Western Conference contenders, the road to a championship just got more difficult for Memphis.