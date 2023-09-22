Serge Ibaka: Signing Contract with Bayern Munich Is 'Blessing' After 14 NBA Seasons

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

After agreeing to a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers in February, Serge Ibaka will continue his basketball career with FC Bayern Munich in Germany.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ibaka said he was thrilled about the opportunity.

"I'm here to play basketball because I'm a basketball player," he said. "I love this game. Number two, this organization has a big history. Being part of this organization is a blessing to me. I'm grateful to be here, working with someone I knew in the past."

He added: "I'm a winner, that's the reason I'm here. I couldn't stay in the States and wait for someone to sign me to be on the bench. I don't want that. I still feel that I've got a lot of basketball left in me, and I want to play at a high level, I want to win, that's what I do. And the day when I feel that I don't want to do it anymore, I'm going to retire. I'm here to win and help my team on and off the court, to be a good example, a good pro, and a vet to help the young guys. That's why I'm here."

Ibaka began the 2022-23 season as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, which traded him to the Pacers at the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Eric Nehm reported Jan. 20 that the Bucks and the 34-year-old agreed to part ways as he remained away from the team for personal reasons. He never saw the court in Indiana.

The Los Angeles Clippers traded Ibaka to the Bucks at the 2021-22 season's trade deadline, and he signed a one-year, $2.9 million deal to return to Milwaukee in July 2022.

He appeared in 19 games for the Bucks during the 2021-22 season, mainly off the bench. He averaged seven points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor in 17.8 minutes per game.