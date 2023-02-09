MLB Rumors: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays Agree to 3-Year, $33.6M Contract

Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Toronto Bluejays have locked up another one of their young stars for the long term after agreeing to a three-year $33.6 million contract with shortstop Bo Bichette to avoid arbitration Tuesday.

The contract can be worth as much as much as $40.65 million if Bichette earns certain awards or escalators, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Bichette, 24, was supposed to have an arbitration trial later this week, but now he won't become a free agent until the end of the 2025 season.

Ahead of the scheduled trial date, Bichette had filed for his salary to be $7.5 million while the Blue Jays field at $5 million. While the two sides weren't able to initially come to an agreement before the arbitration deadline, they found a way to make it work.

An All-Star in 2021, Bichette has led the American League in hits in each of the last two seasons finishing with 191 and 189, respectively. He's also finished top 12 in MVP voting in both of those years.

He batted .290 last season to go along with 24 home runs, while being one of the key pieces to a very good Blue Jays team that looks to only be on the rise.

In his four seasons in the big leagues, he's hit 69 homers and 239 RBIs, becoming one of the elite offensive shortstops in the game.

"He's always been the guy that kind of [lets] his play do the talking," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said last season. "But now he's really coming into his own, leading not just by example."