Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw Headline Team USA Roster for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw headline the Team USA roster for the 2023 World Baseball Classic this winter.

The fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic runs from March 8 through March 21. This year's tournament was expanded from 16 teams to 20 teams and will take place in Miami, Phoenix, Tokyo and Taichung, Taiwan.

Team USA is in Pool C for this year's tournament alongside Canada, Colombia and Mexico. They kick off pool play on March 11 at Chase Field, home of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks.

Part of the quarterfinals and all of the semifinals and finals will all take place at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

Team USA is being managed by Mark DeRosa. Ken Griffey Jr., Andy Pettitte, Jerry Manuel, Lou Collier, Dino Ebel and Dave Righetti round out the assistants on his staff.

Here's a deeper look at the full Team USA roster, which was announced Thursday.

2023 Team USA WBC Roster

C, J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

C, Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

C, Kyle Higashioka, New York Yankees

1B, Pete Alonso, New York Mets

1B, Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

2B, Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

3B, Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

3B, Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

SS, Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

SS, Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

OF, Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF, Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

OF, Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF, Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

OF, Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

RP, Jason Adam, Tampa Bay Rays

RP, Daniel Bard, Colorado Rockies

RP, David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

RP, Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

RP, Adam Ottavino, New York Mets

RP, Kendall Graveman, Chicago White Sox

RP, Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres

RP, Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

RP, Brooks Raley, Tampa Bay Rays

SP, Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

SP, Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

SP, Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees

SP, Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals

SP, Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP, Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

SP, Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

Trout, a three-time American League MVP, will serve as captain for Team USA and is competing in the World Baseball Classic for the first time.

The 31-year-old considered playing for the U.S. in the 2017 WBC but decided against it. He admitted in a January conference call that he wished he had played in the event after seeing the Americans go on to win the title.

"It looked like they were having so much fun, making the plays and winning," Trout said, per John Perrotto of Forbes. "That's what I regretted. I should have been out there."

Trout is coming off a solid 2022 season with the Angels that saw him finish eighth in AL MVP voting. He slashed .283/.369/.630 with 40 home runs and 80 RBI in 119 games.

The New Jersey native will be looking to replicate that success during the 2023 season, and participating in the World Baseball Classic will help him get up to speed heading into spring training.

On the pitching side, Kershaw will also be making his first appearance for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.

The three-time Cy Young winner is coming off an All-Star 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 126.1 innings across 22 starts.

Kershaw will be the highlight of a rotation that includes Nestor Cortes and Adam Wainwright.

