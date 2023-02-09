MLB Rumors: Yu Darvish, Padres Agree to 6-Year, $108M Contract Extension Through 2028

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Diego Padres continue to solidify the foundation of their roster moving forward, agreeing to a six-year extension with starting pitcher Yu Darvish.

MLB.com's AJ Cassavell and Mark Feinsand reported the right-hander will earn $108 million through 2028.

Darvish was due to be a free agent after the 2023 MLB season.

The five-time All-Star is coming off an excellent 2022 campaign, one that helped position him for at least one more big payday before he walks away from the game.

He went 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and a 3.31 FIP in 30 appearances. Although his 9.11 strikeouts per nine innings were a career low, his 1.71 walks were the second-best rate of his MLB run.

Darvish logged another 25 innings in the playoffs as his team reached the National League Championship Series. He allowed eight earned runs and struck out 23 batters.

A six-year deal is nevertheless surprising considering he turns 37 in August. Committing to pay a pitcher into his 40s, regardless of his track record, always carries a level of risk.

But this sends another message about ownership's desire to win a World Series title.

In 2019, the Padres had the 23rd-highest Opening Day payroll in baseball. By 2022, they had climbed to fifth. Thanks to an offseason headlined by Xander Bogaerts' 11-year, $280 million deal, San Diego is on track to have MLB's third-most expensive roster in 2023 ($250 million).

Securing Darvish now allows the front office to have a better idea of how much money it has to spend in what will be another big offseason next winter. Josh Hader and Blake Snell are both free agents, while Manny Machado can opt out of the final five years and $150 million of his contract.