Mike Norvell, FSU Agree to Contract Extension Through 2029 Worth over $8M per Year

Florida State announced Wednesday that head football coach Mike Norvell has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season.

The extension "features a new compensation structure that averages $8.05 million per year," per the press release.

Norvell released the following statement:

"I'm grateful for the trust our administration continues to place in me to lead the Florida State football program. President Richard McCullough, the Board of Trustees and Michael Alford have been important pieces in our success, and the alignment we have makes me excited for the future of this program. I appreciate their support and vision to continue our climb toward the top of college football. I'm also thankful for the people who brought me and my family here three years ago, along with the players and staff whose commitment has helped us build this foundation. The future is bright here in Tallahassee."

Norvell, 41, was hired by the Seminoles in 2020 after four seasons with Memphis, where he went 38-16 and took the Tigers to four straight bowl games. Progress has been slower at Florida State, with the Seminoles going 18-16 in his three seasons.

After losing campaigns in 2020 and 2021, Norvell led the Seminoles to a 10-3 record this past season and a victory in the Cheez-It Bowl.

"Coach Norvell has re-established a culture that the entire Seminole Family can appreciate," vice president and director of athletics Michael Alford said, in part, in a statement. "We are proud of the way Coach Norvell, his staff and his team represent Florida State University on and off the field."

The next goal for Norvell will be returning Florida State to its glory years like those under legendary former head coach Bobby Bowden and the early years of the Jimbo Fisher era. Willie Taggert's two years in Tallahassee (11-14 record in the 2018-19 seasons) and Norvell's first two years in charge were significant down years for the program.

But the 2022 season was a move in the right direction. Florida State is clearly banking on more to come.