WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 7

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

After one of the biggest nights in NXT history, WWE NXT continued to move forward. The February 7 edition of the gold brand would include important fallout from NXT Vengeance Day.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Apollo Crews in dominant fashion before turning to Bron Breakker, who put Grayson Waller down to retain the NXT Championship. He would speak on his plans for the future.

Roxanne Perez retain the NXT Women's Championship over both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne after the two seemed to implode. Bayley would return to NXT to speak with both in a special edition of Ding Dong, Hello!.

Sol Ruca looked to hurt Zoey Stark's pride by defeating her in a match. Valentina Feroz continued to learn how to win with Elektra Lopez in a big match against Lyra Valkyria.

This show was also certain to feature Gallus, the new NXT tag team champions, who defeated New Day, Pretty Deadly and Chase U at NXT Vengeance Day.

This show was looking back at a big night for NXT but also beginning to build the foundations for NXT Stand & Deliver in April.

