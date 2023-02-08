WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 7

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 7February 8, 2023
After one of the biggest nights in NXT history, WWE NXT continued to move forward. The February 7 edition of the gold brand would include important fallout from NXT Vengeance Day.
Carmelo Hayes defeated Apollo Crews in dominant fashion before turning to Bron Breakker, who put Grayson Waller down to retain the NXT Championship. He would speak on his plans for the future.
Roxanne Perez retain the NXT Women's Championship over both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne after the two seemed to implode. Bayley would return to NXT to speak with both in a special edition of Ding Dong, Hello!.
Sol Ruca looked to hurt Zoey Stark's pride by defeating her in a match. Valentina Feroz continued to learn how to win with Elektra Lopez in a big match against Lyra Valkyria.
This show was also certain to feature Gallus, the new NXT tag team champions, who defeated New Day, Pretty Deadly and Chase U at NXT Vengeance Day.
This show was looking back at a big night for NXT but also beginning to build the foundations for NXT Stand & Deliver in April.
JD McDonagh Challenges Carmelo Hayes/Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca
- Ruca went for springboard splash but landed on the knees of Stark, who then knocked her out by sending her face-first into the turnbuckle.
- Kiana James and Fallon Henley argued backstage until they ran into a surprise party to celebrate their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships win.
- Pretty Deadly got into an argument with Chase U during the party.
- Grayson Waller was shown complaining to Shawn Michaels, leading to a suspension.
- Tyler Bate challenged Waller to a match next week when his suspension is lifted.
Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams basked in the glory of Melo's win over Apollo Crews. As Hayes turned to the future and Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh came out to challenge Melo, setting up a match for later.
Zoey Stark dominated Sol Ruca throughout this match, physically beating her down. She finished it with her modified GTS. Afterward, Stark tried to take some more cheap shots but walked right into a Sol Snatcher.
The Necessary Evil was treated like a much bigger deal here than he has been recently, but it still came off like a former top guy set up to lose to the new big name. WWE could have set this up over the week and hyped it more.
Ruca continues to look better. She and Stark have chemistry to further explore. While the match was one-sided, it is clear why WWE plans to do more with these two women together and apart in the coming months.
With each win, Stark inches closer to a title match. She is the best option on the roster to challenge Roxanne Perez at NXT Stand & Deliver.
Result
Stark def. Ruca by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Dabba-Kato vs. Dante Chen
- Chen fought out of the corner with a boot and an impressive combination of clotheslines and uppercuts to send Kato to a knee, but the big man knocked him out with a single chop.
Dabba-Kato threw around Dante Chen with ease. When Chen finally got going, Kato stopped him with a chop and finished him off with a sit-out chokebomb. Kato explained that Apollo Crews got what was coming to him after the match.
This was a near-complete squash, though the big man did briefly allow Chen to get in a solid offensive combination. What mattered was that Kato looked smooth as the dominant force in this match.
He has always been a limited in-ring performer due to his size, but WWE has spent years building him up. This run will likely be make-or-break. He has major upside if he can put it all together.
Result
Kato def. Chen by pinfall.
Grade
C
Isla Dawn (w/ Alba Fyre) vs. Tatum Paxley
- In the training room earlier in the day, Dawn blamed Paxley for attacking Nikkita Lyons while Diamond Mine was trying to focus on Indus Sher.
- After the match, Fyre looked ready to attack Paxley, but Nile made the save.
- Katana Chance and Kayden Carter interrupted Roxanne Perez during an interview, angry about losing the tag titles, and taunted the champion about her lack of friends.
- Later, Perez announced that she would face off against Chance and Carter with her partner Meiko Satomura next week.
Tatum Paxley fought alone while Ivy Nile was nursing an injury. Without coaching, she could only fight so hard before Isla Dawn was too much for her. Dawn won with a standing elbow drop.
Paxley fought hard to make this interesting, but it was too short to be exciting. Hopefully, the teased tag team match of Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Paxley and Fyre will be given more of a spotlight.
It looks like Dawn is beginning to build steam in NXT with Fyre in her corner. The two together still already come off as a better tag team to hold the gold than the current odd couple champions of Fallon Henley and Kiana James.
Result
Dawn def. Paxley by pinfall.
Grade
C
Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. JD McDonagh
- Melo tried to taunt McDonagh by "dribbling a basketball", but McDonagh "kicked" it out of the arena. It was a clever back-and-forth that does not translate to writing.
- McDonagh caught Melo running with a standing Spanish Fly for a nearfall then went to the top rope, only to get caught with a side kick and springboard leg drop.
- After the match, Dragunov ran McDonagh out of the arena.
Carmelo Hayes and JD McDonagh traded big shots in this match, but it was the surprise return of Ilja Dragunov that made the difference. The distraction allowed Melo to steal a pinfall win.
This was a very good television bout, even with a messy finish. The two are fantastic technicians and athletes that work well together. While neither man could afford a loss at this moment, the arrival of Dragunov protected The Necessary Evil after another big loss.
This was the right time to bring back The Czar as McDonagh's attack of Dragunov had almost been forgotten. It is a shame that The Necessary Evil was not better built up in the time his rival was gone though.
This ending did obscure what should have been the bigger story. Melo is going after Bron Breakker, but without the NXT champion in attendance, NXT just delayed the biggest story of the brand for a future week.
Result
Hayes def. McDonagh by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz (w/ Wendy Choo)
- Feroz came out with Choo, seemingly trying to set up a tag team, but Lopez arrived to leave Feroz more conflicted.
Lyra Valkyria ran over Valentina Feroz with ease. Elektra Lopez gave Feroz brass knuckles to use, but she hesitated, allowing Valkyria to pick up the win with a roundhouse kick.
This was a match to progress the story of Lopez and Feroz while giving Valkyria another win. It served its purpose, but it was barely a contest. It have been nice to see more action before the predictable finish.
NXT has not done enough to make this weekly story interesting. Feroz needs to choose a side, so NXT can start building another tag team in a division that needs depth.
The more interesting angle is Valkyria vs. Cora Jade, which got no development here sadly.
Result
Valkyria def. Feroz by pinfall.
Grade
D
Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo vs. Odyssey Jones
- NXT showed a personal vignette of Wes Lee's journey to NXT Vengeance Day. D'Angelo and Stacks interrupted Lee's interview to ask for compensation.
- Stacks tripped Jones into the ropes then hit a springboard leg drop on the big man.
- Jinder Mahal talked up Indus Sher in a pre-recorded promo, promising to win gold.
Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo was overwhelmed by the power of Odyssey Jones. However, he found a way to ground the big man then knocked him out with a running stomp to win.
This was a fine match, but Jones felt like an odd dance partner for The Underboss. The focus was to give Stacks a convincing win. He could have gotten that over plenty of wrestlers rather than beating someone NXT has been slowly building into a star.
It especially did not help that the two lacked chemistry. It was a match that began with Jones dominating and ended with The Underboss dominating. There was no time where they worked together to do anything memorable.
To NXT's credit, Stacks has begun to feel like a bigger deal, but it has been taking away from Tony D'Angelo's mystique. He was one of NXT's top heels. Now, he just seems lost.
Result
Stacks def. Jones by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Pretty Deadly vs. Chase U
- Hail questioned Tiffany Stratton's inflammatory words against Chase U. She was surprise attacked by Ava Raine and dragged away.
- Prince completely missed a crossbody out of the corner then bounced of Hudson until he was thrown easily out of the ring.
- Wilson questioned: "what's the bloody point?". Chase caught him in the ropes and punched him repeatedly.
- Pretty Deadly accidentally elbowed Chase in the face together, and it began to build up the confidence of the heels.
- After the match, Gallus appeared on the stage to stare down Pretty Deadly.
Pretty Deadly came out depressed and disheveled, barely able to pull out their signature entrance taunts. However, they began to find their confidence as they instinctively worked in sync.
Thea Hail arrived in a panic, and the distraction left Duke Hudson out of the ring. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson planted Andre Chase with Spilt Milk.
The two hottest tag teams in NXT fought in what was the most story-driven match NXT has put on in months. While there have been better technical matches, this is the kind of contest NXT needs more than anything.
Wilson and Prince were electric selling their depression and slow rise back to confidence. Chase U remain one of the most over acts in NXT, making the most of every hot tag sequence.
From here, NXT looks to be moving forward with Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly and Schism vs. Chase U. Both have high potential to elevate the tag team division in NXT.
Result
Pretty Deadly def. Chase U by pinfall.
Grade
A
Ding Dong, Hello! Features Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin and The End of Toxic Attraction
- Dolin and Jayne used the door for their entrance, prompting Bayley to call them pros.
- Toxic Attraction seemed to get on the same page as they began focusing on winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Damage CTRL.
Bayley put over Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne as two of her favorites. She worked hard to sell Toxic Attraction on staying together. The Role Model could not pull it off as Jayne superkicked Dolin and sent her into the set door.
Outside of The Role Model's presence, it was unclear why this was the main event. If this was supposed to be Toxic Attraction emulating The Rockers' break-up, it did not have that same level of impact.
While Dolin and Jayne have been an important tag team together for NXT, they never made to the top of WWE. Breaking them up now makes Toxic Attraction's whole run feel like a waste, especially when WWE needs more women's tag teams.
Grade
D
