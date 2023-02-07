Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman's Promo for the Ages, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania continues to heat up. The February 6 edition of WWE Raw featured important matches and promos looking toward Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39.

Becky Lynch defeated Bayley in a competitive steel cage match, ending with the appearance of Lita. The WWE Hall of Famer took Damage CTRL out and seems to have allied herself with The Man going forward.

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman got personal in a back-and-forth promo with growing heat. As Roman Reigns focuses on Sami Zayn, The American Nightmare is building his case for a long title reign as undisputed WWE universal champion.

Damian Priest and Montez Ford earned spots in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match. The Street Profit has a chance to prove himself against top singles stars including Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and Bronson Reed.

Carmella captured the final place in the Elimination Chamber bout to crown the No. 1 contender to the Raw Women's Championship. However, Piper Niven was the woman who stood out by dominating the Fatal 4-Way qualifier.

This show had plenty of stories to tell on a night when every match mattered.

