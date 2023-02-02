TMZ: Rockies' Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens Got Engaged in Late 2022

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies utility man Cole Tucker and actor Vanessa Hudgens got engaged in late 2022, according to TMZ Sports.

Tucker, who agreed to a minor league deal with the Rockies in December 2022, has been dating Hudgens since 2020. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2021, Hudgens, best known for her role in the Disney hit movie High School Musical, revealed she met Tucker during a Zoom meditation group.

"Very random, yes," Hudgens said. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she added. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Tucker, 26, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and sports a .211/.259/.314 slash line in 469 plate appearances.



Having signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies, Tucker will have to earn his spot on the team's Opening Day roster in spring training.