Deion Sanders Says 1st Colorado Recruiting Class Brings 'Hope': 'We're Coming'

It didn't take long for head coach Deion Sanders to revamp Colorado's roster, and he said it's just the beginning.

"We're not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry," Sanders told reporters. "We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We're coming. We're serious about that.

"Hope is in the house. Hope is in the air. Hope is in the city. Hope is in the community."

ESPN noted between recruits and the transfer portal that there are approximately 35 new players on the roster, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders, who is the head coach's son, is expected to start under center during the 2023 campaign after throwing 70 touchdowns in two seasons at Jackson State.

Expect more newcomers in the future as well.

"This is just a comma, because there's a lot of people that's going to bungee jump into the portal after spring because they're going to be disappointed in playing time, commitment or the level of participation they're garnishing," Sanders said. "We're going to take full advantage of that. So we're not done. This is just the comma for the spring. But I love where we are and what we have."

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Sanders landed the No. 21 class for the 2023 recruiting cycle, including two 5-star players and six 4-star players.

Even with that group, he will have his work cut out for him at a program that was 1-11 last season and has won more than five games just once since the 2008 campaign. The schedule in his first year does no favors either with a road game against TCU and a matchup against Nebraska before a Pac-12 slate that includes games against Oregon, USC, UCLA and Utah.

Still, the revamp is under way.