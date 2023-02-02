Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2023 College Football Late Signing Window

4 of 5

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just months after telling reporters that he is building a Clemson program on God's name, image and likeness, it appears you also need cold, hard cash to have a successful recruiting class. During December's early signing period, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made headlines when he said this:

"Honestly, I was thinking about it this summer ... and honestly, for me, we built this program on NIL," Swinney said via the State. "We really did. And it's probably different than what you're thinking of. We built this program in God's name, image and likeness."

Unsurprisingly, the quote went viral on Twitter. But fast forward just a couple of months, and Swinney appears to be changing his tune a bit on NIL. During his NSD press conference on Wednesday, Swinney ended it by—wait for it—asking Clemson boosters to donate to the school's NIL collectives:

The jokes about Swinney asking boosters for NIL money just months after saying he was building a recruiting class in God's name image and likeness write themselves. But it would appear that Swinney is changing his tune regarding the reality of what drives recruiting and NIL deals—money. In 2014, Swinney famously said "he would go do something else" other than coaching if college athletes were to be paid. Fast forward to 2023, and NIL deals are at the heart of most recruiting classes, whether coaches admit it publicly or not.

Could this be the start of a sort of evolution for the longtime Clemson head coach? It might be just what the Tigers need, after back-to-back seasons of missing out on the College Football Playoff. Last month, Swinney fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, who had been an assistant at Clemson since the end of the 2014 season. Instead of replacing Streeter with someone on Clemson's existing staff, Swinney made an aggressive hire in landing former TCU OC Garrett Riley to run the offense.

Some of college football's best coaches have taken on the evolve-or-die mantra that is paramount in the current era of the sport. Nick Saban did so back in 2014, moving away from his ground-and-pound, defense-wins-championships philosophy and hiring Lane Kiffin to install an uptempo offense with run-pass elements. Doing so has resulted in Alabama winning three national championships.

Perhaps we're seeing Swinney embrace what it takes to win big in college football in 2023, rather than fight against it.