Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Mets Will Help Star Be Best-Paid Player in 'History of Sports'

The New York Mets are expected to pursue Shohei Ohtani in free agency next offseason, which could lead to a record-breaking contract for the two-way star, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

"The Mets will make Ohtani the best-paid player in the history of sports—whether he plays for the Mets or not—because the offer will be insane," a person in the Mets organization told Heyman. "And if someone else wants to beat it, go ahead."

Ohtani has been one of baseball's most exciting players in recent years, winning the AL MVP award in 2021 before finishing as a runner-up to Aaron Judge last season. He finished 2022 with a .273 average, 34 home runs and 95 RBI at the plate, and he was even better on the mound with a 15-9 record, 2.33 ERA and league-high 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

He finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

