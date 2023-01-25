Georgia Reviewing Car Crash That Killed OL Devin Willock, Staffer Chandler LeCroy

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday night, University of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks released the school's first extensive statement on the car crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy in the early morning hours of Jan. 15.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Brooks said the crash is still under review by the athletic department and added that the occupants of the vehicle were not carrying out athletic department duties when the crash occurred:

"Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained from making any public statements up to this point regarding the circumstances of the tragic accident that claimed two lives and injured two members of our campus community.

"However, we want the public to know that the athletic department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in athletic department duties around the time of this incident."

Per the AP, the 24-year-old LeCroy was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. The 20-year-old Willock was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, while LeCroy died a short time later at a hospital.

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who announced hours before the crash that he was entering the 2023 NFL draft, suffered minor injuries, and another recruiting staff member, Victoria Bowles, survived after suffering serious injuries.

The single-car crash saw the vehicle hit two utility poles, two trees and an apartment building after leaving the road on a turn.

It occurred close to the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia, where a parade took place earlier in the day to celebrate the Bulldogs' second consecutive national championship.

Georgia routed TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 9, making the Bulldogs the first back-to-back national champions since Alabama in 2011 and 2012.