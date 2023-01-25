WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 24January 25, 2023
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 24
WWE NXT was focused on the women's division on its January 24 show. The champions would be in attendance as well as multiple veterans of the brand.
Roxanne Perez would meet her future challengers Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in an NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Summit to sign the contract for their match at NXT Vengeance Day.
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter agreed to Alba Fyre's challenge for an NXT Tag Team Championships match, but the Scottish Superstar was without a partner for this bout. Isla Dawn was likely to be watching closely.
Indi Hartwell and Tiffany Stratton would face off one on one. Elektra Lopez was also looking to make an example out of Wendy Choo. Chase U had an award ceremony planned for Thea Hail after his first win in NXT.
This was not all NXT had to offer with Vengeance Day rapidly approaching. Grayson Waller has continued to antagonize Bron Breakker. Wes Lee and Dijak were headed for a collision. Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes have unfinished business.
This was likely to be an action-packed night for WWE NXT.
Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton
- Hartwell grabbed Vic Joseph's microphone as she made her way to the ring and promised to beat up Stratton.
- Indi Wrestling attacked The Buff Barbie during her entrance, beginning the fight early.
Tiffany Stratton faced a game Indi Hartwell, even before the bell, but The Buff Barbie had a plan. She faked an injury to cheap shot Indi Wrestling then hit a rolling fireman's carry slam and moonsault to win.
This could have gone quite a bit longer, but the two worked well together throughout. It was one of the smoothest matches from Hartwell in a while. Stratton looked even better here than she did before her injury.
It is likely that NXT is going to build up The Buff Barbie for a title feud with Roxanne Perez, and that is a smart play. Stratton is ready to test herself at the highest level and could come out of that feud as a main roster act.
Result
Stratton def. Hartwell by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments
Thea Hail Award Ceremony/Andre Chase Vs. JD McDonagh
- Hail looked like an angry bulldog when McDonagh interrupted her.
- Chase hit McDonagh with the Chase U stomps and a sit-out uranage for a nearfall.
- Chase countered the Devil Inside with a knee to the face, but McDonagh immediately responded with a headbutt. Chase countered another into a Canadian Destroyer.
Andre Chase presented an award to Thea Hail for her first win. JD McDonagh interrupted, degrading Chase U for celebrating mediocrity. Chase ripped off his ceremony attire and punched The Necessary Evil out of the ring.
While Chase fought hard, he was no match for McDonagh, who put him down with the Devil Inside after Duke Hudson walked out on The Professor.
This was a solid Chase match, driven by his consistent high energy. He and McDonagh did not do too much out of their usual offense, but it was not necessary to do much more.
The point was the story. The Necessary Evil earned his name, pushing Chase U to address the issues within the stable. It looks like Hudson and Chase could be on a collision course.
Result
McDonagh def. Chase by pinfall.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kiana James and Fallon Henley
- Before the match, James asked Henley to let her open the match, but the two struggled to decide on anything together.
- New Day told The Dyad and Malik Blade and Edris Enofé that they would both participate in the New Day Tag Team Invitational next week, and the winner would be added to the NXT Tag Team Championships match at NXT Vengeance Day.
Fallon Henley could not get along with Kiana James early, but the two individually kept control of the action. After James tripped Ivy Nile from behind then kept Tatum Paxley from interfering, Henley won with a Shining Wizard.
This was a disappointing match due to the lack of respect given to Nile and Paxley. While James cheated to help Henley win, this should have been a much more competitive match. It came off as NXT pushing down one of its most solid tag teams.
The tag team of James and Henley can be good, especially once they figure out their differences. The two can help shore up their weaknesses in the ring while helping each other grow.
Result
Henley and James def. Nile and Paxley by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments
The Creed Brothers (w/ Ivy Nile) vs. Drew Gulak and Hank Walker
- Earlier in the day, Gulak brought in some of his students to train with The Creed Brothers, but Gulak and Julius nearly came to blows when they locked up.
- Gulak and Julius traded punches in the center of the ring then Walker tagged in and planted Julius with a wheelbarrow slam into an armbreaker for a near submission.
- Brutus and Walker met in the middle with clotheslines.
- Apollo Crews headed to Carmelo Hayes' favorite barbershop. Melo and Trick Williams met him there, and Crews and Hayes agreed to a two-out-of-three falls match.
Julius and Brutus Creed looked surprisingly outmatched early. However, Charlie Dempsey appeared at ringside, distracting Drew Gulak. Gulak did not tag out and left Hank Walker alone to take a Brutus Bomb for the loss.
Afterward, The Creed Brothers put over Ivy Nile for getting them back on track. However, Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal arrived to challenge them, and Nile accepted for them.
This was a very good tag team match. Everyone involved was at the top of their game. Walker especially stepped up surrounded by top guys and looked like a real star.
This initially awkward pairing of Gulak and Walker has turned into an engaging story driven by the passion of the young star. The Creed Brothers played this like they were still finding their chemistry again, and it worked really well in selling them returning to form.
Finally, The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher will happen next week, and it should be fantastic.
Result
Creed Brothers def. Gulak and Walker by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Notable Moments
Elektra Lopez vs. Wendy Choo
- Lopez invited Feroz to watch at ringside. She accepted.
- Afterward, Feroz questioned Lopez backstage about losing friends with dirty tactics.
- Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo celebrated their new partnership at a fancy Italian restaurant.
Elektra Lopez was confident about her chances in this match, dominating Wendy Choo. When Choo began to come back, she blasted her with brass knuckles for the three count. Valentina Feroz was frustrated, but her expression seemed to change as Lopez stood tall.
This should have been a longer match given the talent involved. Choo picked up a big victory over Cora Jade recently, only for NXT to squander that momentum by having her lose in three minutes to further the story of Lopez and Feroz.
While the result made sense, NXT needs to be willing to rely upon the talent to tell a complete story in the ring rather than rushing the finish to get onto the next step.
Result
Lopez def. Choo by pinfall.
Grade
D
Notable Moments
Grayson Waller Gets One-Up on Bron Breakker Again
- NXT opened by showing of Waller antagonizing Breakker at the WWE Performance Center until the two brawled and Waller was kicked out.
- Stevie Turner announced her NXT debut next week.
Grayson Waller sauntered to the ring and called out Bron Breakker with his fake NXT Championship. The NXT men's locker room tried to stop the NXT champion from fighting him, but the two still brawled until Waller sent Breakker through the barricade.
Waller and Breakker have done great work together to build this feud. It has grown into the biggest angle NXT has produced in over a year. For once, the NXT champion feels truly vulnerable against an opponent that can beat him.
In particular, Waller keeps showing day in and day out that he has the chops to be a top star in WWE. He has become the new Ultimate Opportunist in a way that makes him the biggest heel in NXT by a wide margin.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments