WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 24

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT was focused on the women's division on its January 24 show. The champions would be in attendance as well as multiple veterans of the brand.

Roxanne Perez would meet her future challengers Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in an NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Summit to sign the contract for their match at NXT Vengeance Day.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter agreed to Alba Fyre's challenge for an NXT Tag Team Championships match, but the Scottish Superstar was without a partner for this bout. Isla Dawn was likely to be watching closely.

Indi Hartwell and Tiffany Stratton would face off one on one. Elektra Lopez was also looking to make an example out of Wendy Choo. Chase U had an award ceremony planned for Thea Hail after his first win in NXT.

This was not all NXT had to offer with Vengeance Day rapidly approaching. Grayson Waller has continued to antagonize Bron Breakker. Wes Lee and Dijak were headed for a collision. Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes have unfinished business.



This was likely to be an action-packed night for WWE NXT.

