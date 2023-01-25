Bold Predictions 2 Weeks Before the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

3 of 5

Ranking things is fun, so here is my official "Power Ranking of the Not-Yet-Definitive Sellers Most Likely to Become Sellers and Alter the Trade Landscape."

But first, clarity!

Here is every team that profiles as a should-be seller or is being routinely discussed as one: Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz.

To the surprise-seller rankings!

4. Chicago Bulls

Congratulations to the Bulls on their recent winning streak. That should shield them against a much-needed reality check. Chicago has neither the in-house upside nor blue-chip assets to bridge the galaxy separating it from contention. Starting over should be on the table.

Even if it's not, a half-baked renovation might be in play. Can the Bulls really reject overtures from desperate buyers willing to surrender the moon for DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine? Probably. But they loom as at least a slight wild card.

3. Toronto Raptors

Yes, the Raptors are getting billed as potential sellers with increasing frequency. But their top-end talent is so good they could be buyers. The rumors tying them to seller inclinations are also overwhelmingly theoretical and rarely sourced.

Still, gross underachievement has a way of shifting timelines. OG Anunoby vultures should find a new slant, but Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet and even Pascal Siakam could all amble their way on to the block if the Raptors decide to rebuild. If they're looking at more of a gap-year retool, then any selling will probably be limited to GTJ.

2. Portland Trail Blazers

This runs contrary to what sources told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes about the Blazers. They fancy themselves buyers who have identified "shooting, size and depth" as "areas of need."

Is spotlighting basically everything about basketball as your primary "areas of need" unintentionally comedic? Absolutely. And that's why the Blazers feel like a stealth seller.

Lakers-jersey photoshop specialists can chill. Damian Lillard isn't going anywhere. But Portland has a pair of desirable soon-to-be free agents in Josh Hart (early termination option) and Jerami Grant; could try to undo their Gary Payton II signing; and should kick the tires of Jusuf Nurkic's market so long as they remain firmly entrenched in the bottom of the Western Conference's middle.

1. Washington Wizards

Though the Rui Hachimura (restricted) trade seems like evidence the Wizards plan to pay Kyle Kuzma (player option) and Kristaps Porziņģis (player option) and maybe Deni Avdija (extension eligible this summer) and continue their reign as Almost As Aimless As The Hornets, their entire situation is extremely combustible.

What if Kuzma makes it clear he doesn't want to stick around? What if Washington has a revelation amid Porziņģis' latest absence that "Hey, maybe bankrolling his next deal isn't such a good idea?" What if honorary team governor/no-trade-clause owner Bradley Beal wakes up and decides he's tired of life in the sub-basement and tries leveraging his way out?

Some fans will take the Wizards' pole position in this exercise as an insult. Really, it might give them too much credit, since it suggests they may do what they should've done years ago and actually prioritize the bigger picture.