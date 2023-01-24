Marlins 'Will Not Be for Sale in My Lifetime,' Bruce Sherman Says After Recent Rumor

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman shot down any rumors he could be selling the team.

"The Miami Marlins are not for sale, have not been for sale under my ownership and will not be for sale in my lifetime," he said to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. "It is irresponsible to report otherwise."

"It is and will continue to be a privilege to own this great organization. I look forward to seeing our loyal fans at Opening Day on March 30th."

The Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin and Mike DiGiovanna reported Monday that the Marlins and Baltimore Orioles "could go up for sale soon."

