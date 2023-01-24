X

    Michigan RB Blake Corum Says Camaro Gifted to Him by Parents Was Stolen in Ann Arbor

    Tyler Conway, Featured Columnist IV, January 24, 2023

    ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 19: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs down the sidelines for a long gain during the Michigan Wolverines versus the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday November 19, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Michigan running back Black Corum said his car was stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor.

    Wasn't NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school. God bless whoever stole it🙏🏽 <a href="https://t.co/Jt7Da22E8S">https://t.co/Jt7Da22E8S</a>

    The All-American reported the car went missing from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor police.

    Corum is set to return to Michigan in 2023 despite coming off a sensational junior season that saw him rush for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. B/R's Scouting Department had Corum ranked as the No. 132 overall player in the 2023 NFL draft class.

    Given that puts him in the fourth- or fifth-round range, Corum could wind up making more money by returning to Michigan next season than he would in professional football. The star running back has several name, image and likeness deals in place but has been generous with his money, giving it to offensive linemen and the local community.

    Corum's All-American helmet was also in the car when it was stolen.

    Police are continuing to investigate the crime and have asked the Ann Arbor community for tips.

