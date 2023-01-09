X

    Michigan Star RB Blake Corum to Skip 2023 NFL Draft, Return For Senior Season

    Adam WellsJanuary 9, 2023

    ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs with the ball during a regular season Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines on November 12, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    While Michigan waits to see if Jim Harbaugh will be its head coach in 2023, the team did get great news from running back Blake Corum on Monday.

    Corum announced he is bypassing the NFL draft to return to school for his senior season.

    #2⃣BeSavage @blake_corum

    Run it back! Go Blue〽️ <a href="https://t.co/xQiKgdl1R1">pic.twitter.com/xQiKgdl1R1</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.