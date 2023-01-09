Michigan Star RB Blake Corum to Skip 2023 NFL Draft, Return For Senior Season

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While Michigan waits to see if Jim Harbaugh will be its head coach in 2023, the team did get great news from running back Blake Corum on Monday.

Corum announced he is bypassing the NFL draft to return to school for his senior season.

