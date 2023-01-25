Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This OffseasonJanuary 25, 2023
Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This Offseason
While the chaos of the college football transfer portal has calmed down for now, several promising players are still deciding on their next destination.
The top available transfers are a reasonably diverse group, too. Among the six players, there are a few quarterbacks, an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and two cornerbacks.
Although the choices are subjective, key factors are proven production or a young player who held a top recruiting billing.
More potential impact players are certain to enter the portal when May's transfer window rolls around. For now, though, these six players are prime targets to know.
Sam Huard, QB
The son and nephew of former Washington quarterbacks, Sam Huard arrived as the program's expected long-term answer under center.
He committed to UW in November 2018 and never backed off the pledge. The left-hander earned a 5-star rating as he put together a prolific high school career at nearby Kennedy Catholic and joined the Huskies in 2021.
Huard served as the backup to Dylan Morris for most of his freshman season, although he started the regular-season finale against rival Washington State. He struggled in that contest but hoped to land the starting job in 2022. However, new UW head coach Kalen DeBoer plucked Michael Penix Jr. from the transfer portal, and Morris beat out Huard for the second-string role.
Now that Penix is returning for the 2023 season, it's sensible for Huard to find a more favorable depth chart. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Chance Nolan, QB
Chance Nolan, who started 20 games over three seasons at Oregon State, is the most experienced quarterback available in the transfer portal.
Nolan helped the Beavers rise from 2-5 in 2020 to 7-6 in 2021, which led to the program's first bowl appearance in eight years. He threw for 2,677 yards (8.4 yards per attempt) with 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He added 286 yards and three scores on the ground.
But in 2022, a neck injury sidelined Nolan in early November. Oregon State stuck with Ben Gulbranson for the remainder of the year and picked up Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei after the season.
Nolan is heavily considering Indiana, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports, among several other FBS programs.
Gary Bryant Jr., WR
After holding a reserve role in 2020, Gary Bryant Jr. jumped into USC's lineup the next season. He reeled in 44 passes for 579 yards and tied Drake London for a team-high seven touchdowns.
Following the arrival of head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams last offseason, it seemed like Bryant's production would improve even more in 2022. But as the Oklahoma duo sparked the Trojans, Bryant's playing time dropped in an overhauled receiving corps. He ended up taking a redshirt.
According to Max Torres of Ducks Digest, Arizona and Miami are the main schools to watch for Bryant.
Bryant, who will transfer after he graduates in the spring, took official visits to both programs in January.
Kiyaunta Goodwin, OT
Listed at 6'8" and 351 pounds, Kiyaunta Goodwin fits the vision of an overpowering left tackle. Granted, that possibility is indeed only a vision right now.
Goodwin played almost exclusively on special teams as a true freshman at Kentucky in 2022. He logged either one or two snaps during four contests, per Pro Football Focus.
The 38th-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Goodwin has made an official visit to Florida and is also considering Louisville, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. But it isn't a foregone conclusion that he leaves Kentucky.
Wiltfong also noted UK is trying to bring back Goodwin, who's open to the idea of returning to Lexington.
Davison Igbinosun, CB
The coaching carousel is always spinning in the offseason, but head coaches typically command the most attention. Movement within the assistant ranks can be downright dizzying.
Those assistant changes occasionally alter rosters, too.
Davison Igbinosun quickly made an impact at Ole Miss, starting 10 games at corner as a true freshman. He's decided to transfer, though, after his recruiters—Chris Partridge and Marquis Watson—both exited the program.
Igbinosun, who notched 37 tackles and five pass breakups in 2022, should have no shortage of interest in the portal.
Jaheim Singletary, CB
Jaheim Singletary won a national championship with Georgia as a true freshman, but he mostly watched this past season from the sideline.
He played a few snaps in September routs of Samford and South Carolina but otherwise only appeared on kick coverage against Vanderbilt, according to PFF.
As a result, the 5-star cornerback still has four seasons of eligibility. That should make Singletary a prized addition this offseason.
While no favorite has been reported, he originally committed to Ohio State as a high schooler before heading to Georgia instead. Meanwhile, his primary recruiter at UGA, Jahmile Addae, is now an assistant at Miami.