Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This Offseason

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

While the chaos of the college football transfer portal has calmed down for now, several promising players are still deciding on their next destination.

The top available transfers are a reasonably diverse group, too. Among the six players, there are a few quarterbacks, an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and two cornerbacks.

Although the choices are subjective, key factors are proven production or a young player who held a top recruiting billing.

More potential impact players are certain to enter the portal when May's transfer window rolls around. For now, though, these six players are prime targets to know.