Players on MLB 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot Who Are Getting Screwed By Voters

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The results of the voting for baseball's 2023 Hall of Fame class won't be announced until Tuesday evening, but it's not too soon to have bones to pick.

Because based on how things are looking right now, some guys deserve better.

It would be impossible to know without Ryan Thibodaux's indispensable Hall of Fame ballot tracker, which, as of Monday evening, has Scott Rolen and Todd Helton trending toward getting elected with more than the requisite 75 percent of the vote.

As percentages have been known to drop when ballots that haven't been made public are counted, that could change. But while small-hall folks might disagree, the position here from more of a big-hall viewpoint is that both Rolen and Helton deserve to be in Cooperstown.

As for the guys who aren't projected to get in this year, there are six for whom we'd like to go to bat. Because while the cases against them getting plaques aren't entirely without merit, the cases for them ought to hold just as much (if not more) water.

Before we get to them, we'd like to first address the guys who are polling about where they ought to be.