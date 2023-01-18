MLB Rumors: Aroldis Chapman Linked to Padres, Royals amid Marlins Buzz

Elsa/Getty Images

Seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman is generating buzz on the free-agent market.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals have joined the Miami Marlins in expressing interest in the veteran closer.

It's not a surprise the market has been slow to develop for Chapman since free agency began Nov. 10. He is coming off the worst season of his career and lost his job as closer for the New York Yankees after returning from the injured list in July.

Chapman's ERA has increased every year since he posted a 2.21 mark in 2019. The 34-year-old hasn't posted a sub-3.00 ERA in each of the past three seasons, including a career-high 4.46 mark in 43 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

Despite those struggles, there are reasons to be optimistic that Chapman can be a good buy-low candidate for 2023. His barrel percentage of 6.9 percent was only slightly higher than his career mark (6.5 percent) and his sweet-spot percentage of 35.6 was his best since 2018, per Statcast.



Control has been the biggest problem for Chapman recently. The Cuban lefty is averaging 6.4 walks per nine innings in 104 games since the start of 2021.

Expectations will be low for the Marlins and Royals going into this season, which would provide him with an opportunity to figure things out away from the spotlight. If they were to overachieve, he could be their closer in a playoff push. He could also be used in a midseason trade to a contender.

The Padres would likely provide Chapman with the best chance to win among the three teams. They will get Fernando Tatis Jr. back from suspension and add Xander Bogaerts to their lineup this season after reaching the National League Championship Series in 2022.

Josh Hader is already locked in as San Diego's closer. Chapman would likely have to earn his spot in high-leverage situations, but the upside could be significant for a Padres team that's all-in to win a World Series.