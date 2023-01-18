Mets Rumors: Tommy Pham Agrees to Terms on $6M Contract After Red Sox Stint

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New York Mets have added veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to their roster for the 2023 season.

Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, Pham has agreed to a deal that will become official when he passes a physical.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network added the Mets will pay Pham $6 million.

The Mets have lost outfield depth this offseason with Michael Conforto signing with the San Francisco Giants and Dominic Smith signing with the Washington Nationals.

Their main starting trio from the 2022 season was still intact after Brandon Nimmo re-signed in free agency. He will play center field, with Starling Marte in right and Mark Canha in left.

Pham could potentially split time with Canha. It wouldn't exactly be a platoon situation since they are both right-handed, but Pham has been a much better hitter against lefties than Canha has throughout their careers.

Pham has a .276/.392/.450 slash line with 33 homers in 764 at-bats against southpaws. Canha owns a .237/.325/.426 slash line with 40 homers in 911 at-bats against left-handed pitching.

A late bloomer, Pham was originally a 16th-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 out of Durango High School in Nevada. He spent eight years in the minors before being called up late in the 2014 season.

Pham had a lot of success in his first four seasons from 2015-18. He hit .279/.375/.482 and averaged 14 homers and 11 stolen bases per season, but he only played in 395 games during that span primarily due to injuries.

The 34-year-old has bounced around a lot in recent years. He's had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox.

In 144 games last season between the Reds and Red Sox, Pham hit .236/.312/.374 with 17 homers and 63 RBI.

Pham will look to rebuild his value with the Mets this season and potentially cash in on a more lucrative contract next offseason.