Red Sox Rumors: Adam Duvall Agrees to 1-Year, $7M Contract After Stint with Braves

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox and outfielder Adam Duvall reportedly agreed to terms on a free-agent contract Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Boston will sign Duvall to a one-year, $7 million deal in hopes that he can replace some of the offense lost via the offseason departures of Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, as well as the injured Trevor Story, who could miss the entire 2023 campaign.

Duvall, 34, is a nine-year MLB veteran who is set to play in the American League for the first time in his career.

After breaking into Major League Baseball with the San Francisco Giants in 2014, Duvall spent parts of the next four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, developing into one of baseball's better power hitters.

He was named an All-Star for the first and only time in 2016 when he hit .241 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI, and he followed it up with a .249 batting average, 31 homers and 99 RBI the following season.

Duvall was traded to the Atlanta Braves during the 2018 season and spent parts of three campaigns in Atlanta before signing a free-agent deal with the Miami Marlins.

The Louisville, Kentucky, native went deep 22 times in 91 games for the Marlins in 2021, prompting the Braves to reacquire him during the season. Duvall went on to hit 16 more homers for Atlanta in 55 games, finishing the season with a career-high 38 home runs and 113 RBI.

Duvall also won his first Gold Glove Award in the outfield, and he registered three home runs and 10 RBI during the playoffs en route to the Braves winning the World Series.

Last season, Duvall experienced a major drop-off, hitting .213 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 86 games, but the Red Sox are clearly hoping for a return to his 2021 form.

Boston did manage to sign star third baseman Rafael Devers to a contract extension and signed veteran infielder Justin Turner away from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it has been a rough offseason overall, with the team losing Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, Martinez to the Dodgers and even starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to the Texas Rangers.

The signing of Duvall is a move that may fly under the radar between now and the start of the regular season in March, but it has a chance to pay big dividends.

Duvall possesses significant power, and if the righty slugger can figure out how to use the Green Monster at Fenway Park to his advantage, he has a chance to enjoy one of the best offensive seasons of his career.