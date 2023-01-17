MLB Rumors: Aroldis Chapman Drawing Interest from Marlins After Yankees Exit

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are interested in signing free-agent reliever Aroldis Chapman, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Chapman, a South Florida resident, is also being considered by a few other teams, per Heyman, who previously reported that three clubs were mulling over bringing in the veteran.

Chapman has spent the last six seasons with the Yankees, though he also played for the club in 2016 before being traded to the Chicago Cubs. He re-signed with the Pinstripes ahead of the 2017 campaign. Before that, he spent six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

The left-hander has earned seven All-Star selections over his 13-year career, his latest coming in 2021, a season in which he posted a 3.36 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 97 strikeouts in 56.1 innings across 61 appearances. He also posted 30 saves.

However, Chapman couldn't find similar success in 2022 as he posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 36.1 innings across 43 games. He went on to lose his closing role to Clay Holmes before being left off the roster for both the American League Division Series and Championship Series.

It's no secret that the Marlins could use upgrades in the bullpen, and adding Chapman would give the team a little competition for the closing job. Dylan Floro pitched the back end of games in 2022, as he posted 10 saves, a 3.02 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 53.2 innings across 56 games. Tanner Scott nailed down 20 saves in 62.2 innings but had a 4.31 ERA and 1.61 WHIP.



The Marlins have had a decent offseason, signing Jean Segura and Johnny Cueto, but signing Chapman or another reliever should become a priority.

As for a potential return to the Yankees, that seems unlikely for Chapman as New York has Holmes and a number of other very capable relievers, including Jonathan Loáisiga and Lou Trivino.