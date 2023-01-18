Way-Too-Early 2023 College Football Head Coach Hot Seat Predictions

0 of 6

Michael Chang/Getty Images

The flurry of decisions that spin the coaching carousel is an annual reminder of inevitable change in college football.

During the last two offseasons, more than 50 Football Bowl Subdivision teams have hired (or promoted) a new boss. So far—because we can't be certain more disruption won't happen in this beautifully silly sport—two dozen programs have a new head coach for next season.

And plenty more will leave 2023 with a new one.

The following list is not a projection of which head coaches will ultimately be fired in the next spin of the carousel. It is, however, a preview of hot-seat narratives to expect leading into the fall.