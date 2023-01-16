X

    Twitter Hypes Dejounte Murray as Hawks' 'Best Player' Over Trae Young in Win vs. Heat

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2023

    Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) are shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    AP Photo/John Bazemore

    The Atlanta Hawks extended their winning streak to three games and are back to .500 (22-22) following Monday's 121-113 victory over the Miami Heat.

    Atlanta dropped 70 points by halftime and led by as many as 26 points before slowly losing steam in the second half. The Hawks' lead dwindled to just five points inside the final two minutes before Dejounte Murray connected from deep with 1:36 on the clock.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Dejounte Murray CLUTCH 4-point play 🎯😤 <a href="https://t.co/PU63eZJg8z">pic.twitter.com/PU63eZJg8z</a>

    Brad Rowland @BTRowland

    that was a very bad possession (lol) but it ended with a potential 4-point play for dejounte murray

    The Heat continued to hang around, but Murray's three-pointer gave Atlanta enough of a buffer to hang on.

    The 2022 All-Star had a team-high 28 points to go along with seven assists, four rebounds and two steals. It was the kind of performance that demonstrated why the Hawks traded away multiple first-round picks to land Murray.

    Trae Young finished with 24 points, eight assists and four steals but also turned the ball over 10 times.

    In general, the Murray/Young tandem looked great, though some wondered whether the hierarchy has shifted a bit.

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    ┳┻|<br>┻┳|<br>┳┻|<br>┻┳|<br>┳┻|<br>┻┳|<br>┳┻|<br>┻┳|<br>┳┻|<br>┻┳|<br>┳┻|<br>┻┳|<br>┳┻| _<br>┻┳| •.•) Dejounte Murray is the best player on the Hawks<br>┳┻|⊂ﾉ <br>┻┳|

    SportsTalkATL.com @SportsTalkATL

    Thank god Dejounte made that because the Hawks went back to their old ways in the second half. No ball movement, just hoping and praying someone can make a tough shot

    Michael M. Butler @mikeviimusic

    We look so different today against Miami. Games like this where teams used to key in on Trae are so much smoother now that we got Dejounte. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrueToAtlanta?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrueToAtlanta</a>

    Nick Andre @NickAndreATR

    I still believe in this Trae Young-Dejounte Murray duo. Just needs patience

    Eye Know Yerline @iAMshockley

    Dejounte was in his bag today! 🔥🔥🔥

    🏀Hawks Fan TV @HawksFanTV

    Dejounte Murray heard the haters! 🤐

    Abby Stolz @abbystolz17

    This is Dejounte's team

    Whether Murray or Young is considered the top banana may not matter much when they're combining to score 52 points on 17-of-30 shooting, including 8-of-14 from beyond the arc.

    This season hasn't gone according to plan for the Hawks. Even with their recent success, they're still ninth in the Eastern Conference, and they've had to deal with drama surrounding their head coach and best player.

    Perhaps Atlanta is slowly starting to turn the corner. Games against the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks later this week provide two great opportunities for Nate McMillan's squad to prove just that.

