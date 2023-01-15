Cubs Rumors: Trey Mancini Agrees to 2-Year Contract After Astros' World Series Title

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs have completed filling their void at first base.

Trey Mancini has agreed to a two-year contract with the NL Central club, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. The deal includes an opt out.

Chicago lacked an everyday first baseman in 2022, relying on a combination of Patrick Wisdom, Alfonso Rivas, Frank Schwindel and P.J. Higgins. They now have plenty of depth at the position entering the 2023 campaign.

Mancini was first linked to the Cubs in December, and the team made the Eric Hosmer signing official earlier this week. The left-handed hitting Hosmer should split time at first base with the right-handed hitting Mancini next season. However, Mancini can also play both corner outfield spots, giving Chicago some versatility.

Mancini spent the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to the Houston Astros at the 2022 season's deadline. In 143 games split between Baltimore and Houston, he slashed .239/.319/.391 with 18 home runs and 63 RBI.

In 51 games with the Astros, though, Mancini underperformed, hitting .176/.258/.364 with eight home runs and 22 RBI.

Considering both Mancini and Hosmer are on board, top prospect Matt Mervis will more than likely begin the season in Triple-A, where he can continue to work on his game with hopes of being called up in 2023 or in the near future.

Mancini is only Chicago's latest signing, joining Hosmer, star shortstop Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Drew Smyly, Cody Bellinger, Tucker Barnhart and Brad Boxberger.

Before signing with the Cubs, Mancini was also in contact with the New York Mets.