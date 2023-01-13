Former Alabama RB Ahmaad Galloway Dies at Age 42

Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead in his apartment on Monday at the age of 42, per Rick Karle of WVTM 13.

Galloway was a teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri, and Susan Reid, who is the school's principal, said he was discovered during a welfare check. The cause of death is unknown, but the medical examiner is investigating to discover how he died.

"Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible, so we knew something might be wrong," Reid said. "There wasn't anything disrupted at Ahmaad's apartment, so we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue."

Galloway played at Alabama from 1999 to 2002 and was a significant contributor during the 2000 and 2001 campaigns.

He combined for 1,540 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground those two years, although a knee injury limited him during his final season for the Crimson Tide. He had a number of notable performances in his career, including when he ran for 172 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt in just his second game in 2000.

Galloway also ran for 127 yards during Alabama's win over archrival Auburn during the 2001 season.

He showed enough during his collegiate career to convince the Denver Broncos to select him in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL draft. He also spent time in NFL Europe and on the San Diego Chargers later in his career.