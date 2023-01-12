Aaron Judge to Receive Key to New York City After Signing New Yankees Contract

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is getting some nice perks after re-signing with the New York Yankees this offseason.

New York City mayor Eric Adams told 1010 WINS' Juliet Papa (h/t Brian Brant of WFAN) on Thursday that Judge will receive a key to the city.

"The least we can do is give Aaron Judge the key to the city because he had the key to open our hearts by showing us exciting baseball this season," Adams said.

After testing the free-agent waters, Judge elected to stay with the Yankees when he signed a nine-year, $360 million contract on Dec. 20.

Yankees managing general partner, Hal Steinbrenner, announced Judge has been given the title of team captain. He becomes the the 16th captain in franchise history and first since Derek Jeter retired after the 2014 season.

"I looked back at the list—Thurman Munson, Lou Gehrig, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly," Judge said about being named captain. "That's a pretty good list right there, not only great baseball players, but great ambassadors of the game and of the New York Yankees. This is an incredible honor that I don't take lightly."

Judge's new contract came on the heels of a historic 2022 season. He set a new AL record with 62 homers, drove in a career-high 131 runs and led MLB with a .425 on-base percentage, .686 slugging percentage and 391 total bases.

The Yankees are the only organization Judge has known in his professional career. They selected him out of Fresno State with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2013 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut in 2016 and established himself as a superstar the following year with an MLB-rookie record 52 homers.

Judge was named AL MVP after earning 28 out of 30 first-place votes. He became the first Yankees player to win the honor since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.