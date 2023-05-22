Report: Mercedes Moné Suffers Broken Ankle Injury at NJPW Resurgence; Vows to Return

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Mercedes Moné suffered a broken ankle during her NJPW Strong Women's Championship match loss against Willow Nightingale over the weekend at NJPW Resurgence.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported the rumors from backstage, while Moné vowed to return in a social media post:

When Moné showed up in New Japan Pro-Wrestling after about eight months out of the ring, it opened the door for her to potentially explore any number of other options.

Ultimately, she signed an extension with NJPW and was reportedly expected to go over to become the first NJPW Strong women's champion before the finish was altered due to her injury.

Dave Meltzer of Wresting Observer Radio said he was told the 31-year-old was set to win, which would indicate a longer-term deal being in place.

Moné's first post-WWE appearance occurred at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Jan. 4. She confronted Kairi after a successful IWGP Women's Championship defense against Tam Nakano, attacked her and challenged her to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California, on Feb. 18.

In her first New Japan match, Moné went on to beat Kairi for the IWGP women's title at Battle in the Valley.

After one successful defense, she dropped the title to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom in April.

Moné's NJPW debut was heavily rumored ahead of time, as Fightful Select (h/t Aidan Gibbons of Cultaholic) reported that she negotiated her release from WWE months prior under the arrangement that she could not take bookings with other wrestling companies until Jan. 1, 2023.

Before an episode of Raw in May 2022, Moné (then known as Sasha Banks) and Naomi walked out due to an apparent issue with creative plans. WWE subsequently had to change the scheduled Six-Pack Challenge for the Raw Women's Championship's No. 1 contendership to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

WWE then stripped Moné and Naomi of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and suspended both of them indefinitely.

Moné is a five-time Raw women's champion, one-time SmackDown women's champion, one-time NXT women's champion and three-time WWE women's tag team champion, making her one of the most decorated female Superstars in WWE history.

She is also regarded as one of the best female in-ring performers of all time, and an argument can be made for her being a bigger star than any women's wrestler in the world.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.

