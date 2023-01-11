Carlos Correa Contract Talks Stalling Was 'Big Letdown,' Mets Player Says

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

An unnamed New York Mets player called losing shortstop Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins a "big letdown," per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

One of the hottest names in this year's free agent market initially signed a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, but that deal fell through because of the team's long-term concerns with his right leg due to a fractured right fibula suffered during a slide in a 2014 minor league game. A minor ligament issue was also fixed at the time of the surgery.

Correa's agent, Scott Boras, then continued negotiations with other teams and agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets. However, New York also had concerns about the right leg after his physical, leaving the shortstop in limbo.

Ultimately, Correa headed back to the Twins—where he spent the 2022 campaign after a seven-year stint with the Houston Astros—on a six-year, $200 million contract. He's passed his physical, so that deal is now official.

The Mets have still done well for themselves this offseason despite losing out on Correa. They lost staff ace Jacob deGrom but replaced him with two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, whose 1.75 ERA led the major leagues in 2022.

New York also re-signed leadoff hitter and outfielder Brandon Nimmo and added Nippon Professional Baseball star pitcher Kodai Senga, who should slot in as the team's No. 3 starter in the rotation. Other additions include catcher Omar Narvaez and relief pitchers Adam Ottavino, David Robertson and Brooks Raley. The Mets also locked up closer Edwin Diaz long-term.

Still, Correa would have been a massive addition for owner Steve Cohen and the Mets, who won 101 games last year but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the San Diego Padres. The 28-year-old hit .291 (.834 OPS) with 22 home runs and 64 RBI last year. He has a 162-game average of 28 home runs and 101 RBI for his career and sports an .836 lifetime OPS.

Cohen told Heyman "nope" when asked if he had any comment about losing Correa, and it's assuredly frustrating for a person who previously said the signing "was important...this puts us over the top."

The Mets can certainly win the World Series without Correa, who would have played third base for the team with Francisco Lindor already at shortstop. It's still a tough blow for the Mets, though, as they look for their first NL pennant since 2015 when they begin this season on March 30 at the Miami Marlins.